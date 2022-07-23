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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 5, Problem 13

Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = tan 4x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \(y = \tan 4x\). This is a tangent function with an argument multiplied by 4, which affects its period.
Recall the period formula for the tangent function: the standard period of \(\tan x\) is \(\pi\). For \(y = \tan(bx)\), the period is \(\frac{\pi}{b}\). Here, \(b = 4\), so the period is \(\frac{\pi}{4}\).
Determine the one-period interval for the function. Since the period is \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), you can choose an interval of length \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), for example from \(0\) to \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) or from \(-\frac{\pi}{8}\) to \(\frac{\pi}{8}\).
Identify the vertical asymptotes within this interval. For \(y = \tan 4x\), vertical asymptotes occur where the argument \(4x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), for any integer \(k\). Solve for \(x\) to find asymptotes: \(x = \frac{\pi}{8} + \frac{k\pi}{4}\).
Plot key points within the chosen interval, including where \(y=0\) (which occurs when \(4x = k\pi\), so \(x = \frac{k\pi}{4}\)), and sketch the curve approaching the asymptotes, showing the typical shape of the tangent function within one period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of the Tangent Function

The period of the basic tangent function y = tan(x) is π. When the function is transformed to y = tan(bx), the period changes to π divided by the absolute value of b. For y = tan(4x), the period is π/4, meaning the function repeats every π/4 units along the x-axis.
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Graphing Tangent Functions

Graphing tangent functions involves identifying key points such as zeros, asymptotes, and the shape between them. Tangent has vertical asymptotes where the function is undefined, occurring at x-values where the cosine is zero. For y = tan(4x), asymptotes occur at x = (2k+1)π/8, where k is an integer.
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One-Period Interval

A one-period interval is the length along the x-axis over which the function completes one full cycle before repeating. For y = tan(4x), this interval is from 0 to π/4 or any interval of length π/4. Graphing over one period helps visualize the function's behavior without redundancy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = cos (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.

y = 2 tan x

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -sin (x - 3π/4)

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