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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 2x

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Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \sin(Bx - C) + D\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(B\) affects the period, \(C\) is the phase shift, and \(D\) is the vertical translation.
Compare the given function \(y = 2 \sin 2x\) to the general form. Here, \(A = 2\), \(B = 2\), \(C = 0\), and \(D = 0\).
Calculate the amplitude, which is the absolute value of \(A\): \(\text{Amplitude} = |2|\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{|B|}\), so substitute \(B = 2\) to find the period.
Determine the phase shift using \(\text{Phase shift} = \frac{C}{B}\). Since \(C = 0\), the phase shift is zero. The vertical translation \(D\) is also zero, meaning no vertical shift.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Sine Function

Amplitude is the maximum value the sine function reaches from its midline. It is the absolute value of the coefficient before the sine term. For y = 2 sin 2x, the amplitude is 2, indicating the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the midline.
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Period of a Sine Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the sine wave. It is calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine function. For y = 2 sin 2x, the period is 2π/2 = π, meaning the wave repeats every π units.
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Vertical Translation and Phase Shift

Vertical translation shifts the graph up or down and is determined by any constant added outside the sine function; here, it is zero. Phase shift moves the graph left or right and depends on horizontal shifts inside the function's argument; since there is no added or subtracted value inside sin(2x), the phase shift is zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

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The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = tan 3x

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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

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