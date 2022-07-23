Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function transformation: \(y = A \sin x\), where \(A\) represents the amplitude, which affects the vertical stretch or compression of the graph.
Compare the given function \(y = -3 \sin x\) with the basic sine function \(y = \sin x\). Notice that the amplitude changes from 1 to 3, indicating a vertical stretch by a factor of 3.
Observe the negative sign in front of the amplitude, which means the graph is reflected across the x-axis.
Summarize the transformation: the graph is stretched vertically by a factor of 3 and reflected across the x-axis.
Fill in the blanks accordingly: The graph of \(y = -3 \sin x\) is obtained by stretching the graph of \(y = \sin x\) by a factor of 3 and reflecting across the x-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude and Vertical Stretching

The amplitude of a sine function is the absolute value of the coefficient before sin x, which determines the vertical stretch or compression. For y = -3 sin x, the amplitude is 3, meaning the graph is stretched vertically by a factor of 3 compared to y = sin x.
Recommended video:
6:02
Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Reflection Across the x-axis

A negative coefficient before the sine function indicates a reflection of the graph across the x-axis. This flips the graph upside down, changing the direction of the peaks and troughs while preserving the shape.
Recommended video:
5:00
Reflections of Functions

Basic Sine Function Graph

The graph of y = sin x is a periodic wave oscillating between -1 and 1 with a period of 2π. Understanding this baseline graph is essential to recognize how transformations like stretching and reflection affect its shape.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

625
views
Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

<IMAGE>

1189
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

711
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 2 sin 2x

582
views
Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

630
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

639
views