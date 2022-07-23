Textbook Question
Determine an equation for each graph.
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Determine an equation for each graph.
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 2x
Determine an equation for each graph.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).