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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).

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1
Recall that the function y = cos(x - c) represents a horizontal shift of the basic cosine graph y = cos x by c units.
If the function is y = cos(x - \(\frac{\pi}{6}\)), the graph is shifted horizontally by \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) units.
Since the expression inside the cosine is (x - \(\frac{\pi}{6}\)), this corresponds to a shift to the right by \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) units.
Therefore, the graph of y = cos(x - \(\frac{\pi}{6}\)) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) unit(s) to the right.
Fill in the blanks with: "\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)" and "right".

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Horizontal Phase Shift in Trigonometric Functions

A horizontal phase shift occurs when the input variable x in a trigonometric function is replaced by (x - c), shifting the graph horizontally. If the function is y = cos(x - c), the graph shifts c units to the right; if y = cos(x + c), it shifts c units to the left.
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Phase Shifts

Understanding the Argument of the Cosine Function

The argument inside the cosine function, such as (x - π/6), determines the horizontal position of the wave. Modifying this argument translates the graph along the x-axis without changing its shape or amplitude.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Graphical Interpretation of Trigonometric Transformations

Graph transformations help visualize how changes in the function's formula affect its graph. Recognizing shifts, stretches, and reflections allows one to predict and sketch the new graph accurately.
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Introduction to Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = sin x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).

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Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.

𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t

What is the frequency?

704
views
Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.

𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t

What is the amplitude of this motion?

700
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.

741
views
Textbook Question

An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.

𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t

What is the period of this motion?

647
views