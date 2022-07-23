Textbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
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For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
Match each function with its graph in choices A–F.
y = tan (x - π )
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = tan 4x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -sin (x - 3π/4)