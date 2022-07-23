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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 5, Problem 33

Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -1 + 2 tan x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function and its characteristics: The given function is \(y = -1 + 2 \tan x\). The base function here is \(\tan x\), which has a period of \(\pi\).
Determine the interval for graphing: Since the problem asks for a two-period interval, and the period of \(\tan x\) is \(\pi\), the interval will be \([0, 2\pi]\) or any other interval of length \(2\pi\).
Analyze the transformations applied to the base function: The function has a vertical stretch by a factor of 2 (due to the coefficient 2 in front of \(\tan x\)) and a vertical shift downward by 1 unit (due to the \(-1\)).
Identify the vertical asymptotes of the function: The vertical asymptotes of \(\tan x\) occur at \(x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), where \(k\) is any integer. These asymptotes will remain the same for the transformed function.
Sketch the graph by plotting key points and asymptotes over the two-period interval, applying the vertical stretch and shift to the \(\tan x\) values, and marking the asymptotes at the appropriate \(x\)-values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of the Tangent Function

The tangent function has a fundamental period of π, meaning its values repeat every π units along the x-axis. When graphing over a two-period interval, you plot the function from an initial point to two times π, capturing two full cycles of the tangent curve.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Vertical Asymptotes of Tangent

Tangent has vertical asymptotes where the function is undefined, occurring at x = (2k+1)π/2 for all integers k. These asymptotes divide the graph into sections and indicate where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity, crucial for accurate graphing.
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Asymptotes

Transformations of Trigonometric Functions

The function y = -1 + 2 tan x involves vertical scaling by 2 and a vertical shift downward by 1. Scaling affects the steepness of the graph, while shifting moves the entire curve down, altering the midline and range but not the period or asymptotes.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = 1 - cot x

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Textbook Question

Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.


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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y= -1 + (1/2) cot (2x - 3π)

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 2 sin (x + π)

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)

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