Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - cot x
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - cot x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y= -1 + (1/2) cot (2x - 3π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -1 + 2 tan x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)