Identify the key features of the graph such as amplitude, vertical shift, and phase shift. Since the functions are of the form \(y = c + \cos x\), \(y = c + \sin x\), \(y = \cos(x - d)\), or \(y = \sin(x - d)\), determine the vertical shift \(c\) by finding the midline of the graph (the average of the maximum and minimum values).