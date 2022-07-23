Textbook Question
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 + tan x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -1 + 2 tan x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)