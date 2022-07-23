Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.