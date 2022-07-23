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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.6.8
Chapter 6, Problem 5.6.8

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the tangent function: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)}\). This will help understand the behavior of \(\tan(-\frac{\pi}{8})\).
Use the odd function property of tangent: \(\tan(-\theta) = -\tan(\theta)\). This means \(\tan(-\frac{\pi}{8}) = -\tan(\frac{\pi}{8})\).
Focus on finding \(\tan(\frac{\pi}{8})\). Recognize that \(\frac{\pi}{8}\) is \(22.5^\circ\), which is half of \(45^\circ\).
Apply the half-angle formula for tangent: \(\tan\left(\frac{\alpha}{2}\right) = \frac{1 - \cos(\alpha)}{\sin(\alpha)}\) or alternatively \(\tan\left(\frac{\alpha}{2}\right) = \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos(\alpha)}{1 + \cos(\alpha)}}\) depending on the quadrant.
Calculate \(\tan(\frac{\pi}{8})\) using the half-angle formula with \(\alpha = \frac{\pi}{4}\), then use the odd function property to find \(\tan(-\frac{\pi}{8})\) by negating the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function and Its Properties

The tangent function, tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine of an angle θ. It is periodic with period π and is odd, meaning tan(-θ) = -tan(θ). Understanding these properties helps evaluate tangent values for negative angles.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Reference Angles and Angle Reduction

Reference angles are acute angles used to find the trigonometric values of angles outside the first quadrant. For negative angles like -π/8, the value of tan(-π/8) can be found by using the odd property of tangent and the positive reference angle π/8.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles, such as π/8 (22.5°), have known exact trigonometric values expressed in surds or radicals. Knowing or deriving the exact value of tan(π/8) allows precise calculation of tan(-π/8) without a calculator.
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45-45-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

csc θ - sin θ

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1

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Textbook Question

Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.


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Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.

Find an expression in x for tan θ.

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