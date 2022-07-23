Textbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.