Cosecant and Cotangent Functions

Cosecant (csc) and cotangent (cot) are two of the six fundamental trigonometric functions. Cosecant is the reciprocal of sine (csc θ = 1/sin θ), while cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent (cot θ = cos θ/sin θ). Familiarity with these functions is essential for manipulating and transforming trigonometric equations.