Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) to replace \(1 - \sin^2 \theta\) with \(\cos^2 \theta\), resulting in \(\frac{\cos^2 \theta}{\sin \theta}\). This expression is now in terms of sine and cosine, but still has a quotient; to eliminate the quotient, express it as \(\cos \theta \cdot \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\) or \(\cos \theta \cdot \cot \theta\), depending on the problem's requirements.