Textbook Question
Find sinθ.
csc θ = -8/5
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Find sinθ.
csc θ = -8/5
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
csc θ = -5/2, θ in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan α/sec α = sin α
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.