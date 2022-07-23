Sine Function and Its Relationship to Cotangent

The sine function, sin(t), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates to the cotangent function through the identity cot(t) = cos(t)/sin(t). The expression 1 - 2sin²(t) can be derived from the double angle formulas and is often used in conjunction with cotangent to verify identities. Understanding this relationship helps in transforming and equating both sides of the given equation.