Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π
Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 35°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III