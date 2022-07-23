Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions in trigonometry refer to pairs of functions that are inverses of each other. For example, cosecant (csc) is the reciprocal of sine (sin), secant (sec) is the reciprocal of cosine (cos), and cotangent (cot) is the reciprocal of tangent (tan). Recognizing these relationships allows for easier simplification of expressions by substituting one function for its reciprocal.