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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.20
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.20

Find sinθ.
sec θ = 7/2, tan θ < 0

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1
Recall the definition of secant: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\). Given \(\sec \theta = \frac{7}{2}\), find \(\cos \theta\) by taking the reciprocal: \(\cos \theta = \frac{2}{7}\).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin \theta\): \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\). Substitute \(\cos \theta = \frac{2}{7}\) to get \(\sin^2 \theta = 1 - \left(\frac{2}{7}\right)^2\).
Simplify the expression for \(\sin^2 \theta\): \(\sin^2 \theta = 1 - \frac{4}{49} = \frac{49}{49} - \frac{4}{49} = \frac{45}{49}\).
Take the square root to find \(\sin \theta\): \(\sin \theta = \pm \sqrt{\frac{45}{49}} = \pm \frac{\sqrt{45}}{7}\). Simplify \(\sqrt{45}\) if desired.
Determine the correct sign of \(\sin \theta\) using the information \(\tan \theta < 0\). Since \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\) and \(\cos \theta\) is positive, \(\sin \theta\) must be negative to make \(\tan \theta\) negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The secant function (sec θ) is the reciprocal of the cosine function, meaning sec θ = 1/cos θ. Knowing sec θ allows you to find cos θ by taking its reciprocal, which is essential for determining sin θ using trigonometric identities.
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Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. Once cos θ is known, this identity helps calculate sin θ by rearranging to sin θ = ±√(1 - cos²θ). The sign depends on the quadrant where θ lies.
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Sign of Trigonometric Functions by Quadrant

The sign of sine, cosine, and tangent functions depends on the quadrant of the angle θ. Given tan θ < 0 and sec θ > 0, θ lies in a quadrant where cosine is positive and tangent is negative, which helps determine the correct sign of sin θ.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write sec x in terms of sin x.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)

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Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ

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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

tan θ cos θ

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Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin (3π/4 - x)

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