Textbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x
725
views
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
Find sinθ.
sec θ = 7/2, tan θ < 0
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan θ cos θ
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)