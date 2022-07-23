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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.54
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.54

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan θ cos θ

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1
Recall the definition of tangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\).
Rewrite the given expression \(\tan \theta \cos \theta\) by substituting \(\tan \theta\) with \(\frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\), so it becomes \(\frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \times \cos \theta\).
Simplify the expression by canceling the \(\cos \theta\) in the numerator and denominator, since \(\cos \theta \neq 0\).
After cancellation, the expression simplifies to \(\sin \theta\).
Confirm that the final expression contains only sine and cosine functions of \(\theta\) and no quotients.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Tangent in Terms of Sine and Cosine

Tangent of an angle θ is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine, i.e., tan θ = sin θ / cos θ. This fundamental identity allows expressions involving tangent to be rewritten using only sine and cosine functions.
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Multiplication and Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

When multiplying trigonometric functions, apply algebraic rules to combine terms. For example, multiplying tan θ by cos θ involves substituting tan θ with sin θ / cos θ and then simplifying by canceling common factors to eliminate quotients.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Expressing Functions in Terms of a Single Variable

The goal is to rewrite expressions so that only sine and cosine of θ appear, without fractions. This often involves using identities and algebraic manipulation to remove quotients and express the result as a product or sum of sine and cosine functions.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

sec θ = 7/2, tan θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin (3π/4 - x)

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