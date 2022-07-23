Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)
Find sinθ.
sec θ = 7/2, tan θ < 0
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)