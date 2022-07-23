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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.46
Chapter 6, Problem 5.46

Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan α/sec α = sin α

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expressing \( \tan \alpha \) and \( \sec \alpha \) in terms of \( \sin \alpha \) and \( \cos \alpha \). Recall that \( \tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \) and \( \sec \alpha = \frac{1}{\cos \alpha} \).
Substitute these expressions into the left side of the equation: \( \frac{\tan \alpha}{\sec \alpha} = \frac{\frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha}}{\frac{1}{\cos \alpha}} \).
Simplify the expression by multiplying the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator: \( \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \times \cos \alpha \).
Notice that the \( \cos \alpha \) terms cancel each other out, leaving \( \sin \alpha \).
Conclude that the left side simplifies to \( \sin \alpha \), which matches the right side of the equation, thus verifying the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Tangent and Secant Functions

The tangent function, tan(α), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine functions: tan(α) = sin(α)/cos(α). The secant function, sec(α), is the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec(α) = 1/cos(α). Recognizing these relationships is essential for manipulating and verifying trigonometric equations.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Sine Function

The sine function, sin(α), represents the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is a fundamental trigonometric function that plays a key role in various identities and equations. Understanding how sine interacts with other trigonometric functions is vital for verifying identities.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write sec x in terms of sin x.

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

csc θ = -8/5

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Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

csc θ = -5/2, θ in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ

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