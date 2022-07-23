Textbook Question
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write sec x in terms of sin x.
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Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write sec x in terms of sin x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
Find sinθ.
csc θ = -8/5
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
csc θ = -5/2, θ in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ