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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.82
Chapter 6, Problem 5.82

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expressing all trigonometric functions in terms of sine and cosine: \( \sec \alpha = \frac{1}{\cos \alpha} \), \( \csc \alpha = \frac{1}{\sin \alpha} \), \( \cot \alpha = \frac{\cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha} \), and \( \tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \).
Rewrite the left side of the equation: \((\sec \alpha + \csc \alpha)(\cos \alpha - \sin \alpha) = \left(\frac{1}{\cos \alpha} + \frac{1}{\sin \alpha}\right)(\cos \alpha - \sin \alpha)\).
Simplify the expression: Combine the terms inside the parentheses on the left side to get a common denominator: \(\frac{\sin \alpha + \cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha \cos \alpha}\).
Multiply the simplified expression by \((\cos \alpha - \sin \alpha)\): \(\frac{(\sin \alpha + \cos \alpha)(\cos \alpha - \sin \alpha)}{\sin \alpha \cos \alpha}\).
Simplify the expression further by expanding the numerator and comparing it to the right side of the equation: \(\cot \alpha - \tan \alpha = \frac{\cos^2 \alpha - \sin^2 \alpha}{\sin \alpha \cos \alpha}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying expressions in trigonometry.
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Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions in trigonometry include secant (sec), cosecant (csc), cotangent (cot), and tangent (tan). These functions are defined as the reciprocals of the basic trigonometric functions: sec α = 1/cos α, csc α = 1/sin α, cot α = 1/tan α, and tan α = sin α/cos α. Recognizing these relationships is essential for manipulating and verifying trigonometric equations.
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Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions using algebraic rules. In trigonometry, this includes factoring, distributing, and combining like terms. Mastery of these techniques is necessary to transform one side of an equation into the other, which is a key step in verifying trigonometric identities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of csc x.

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

cos² x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

cos 58° = ± (1 + cos 116°)/2]

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

4 tan² β + tan β - 3

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