Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
Find sinθ.
cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0