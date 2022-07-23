Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
csc² t - 1
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)