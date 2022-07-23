Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.10
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.10

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If sin θ = ⅔, then -sin(-θ) = ________________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the identity for the sine of a negative angle: \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin(\theta)\).
Apply this identity to rewrite \(-\sin(-\theta)\) as \(-(-\sin(\theta))\).
Simplify the expression: \(-(-\sin(\theta)) = \sin(\theta)\).
Since it is given that \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{2}{3}\), substitute this value into the expression.
Therefore, \(-\sin(-\theta) = \frac{2}{3}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Values

The sine function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the opposite side over the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and can take values between -1 and 1. Knowing the sine value of an angle helps determine related trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Odd Function Property of Sine

Sine is an odd function, meaning sin(-θ) = -sin(θ). This property allows us to simplify expressions involving negative angles by changing the sign of the sine value, which is crucial for evaluating expressions like -sin(-θ).
Recommended video:
06:19
Even and Odd Identities

Trigonometric Identities and Simplification

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trig functions that hold true for all angle values. Using these identities, such as the odd function property, helps simplify and correctly complete expressions by substituting known values and reducing complexity.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1

759
views
Textbook Question

Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.


<IMAGE>

27
views
Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0

35
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²

784
views
Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

csc² t - 1

721
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos(-15°)

682
views