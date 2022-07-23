Textbook Question
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write sec x in terms of sin x.
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Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write sec x in terms of sin x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
csc θ = -5/2, θ in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan α/sec α = sin α
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.