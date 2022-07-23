Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (-13π/12)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan (-7π/12)