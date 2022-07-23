Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 22
Chapter 6, Problem 22

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the cofunction identity for sine and cosine: \(\sin(\theta) = \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\right)\), where \(\theta\) is an angle in radians.
Identify the given angle \(\theta = \frac{2\pi}{5}\) and recognize that the complementary angle to \(\theta\) is \(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\).
Substitute \(\theta = \frac{2\pi}{5}\) into the complementary angle expression to get \(\frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{2\pi}{5}\).
Simplify the expression for the complementary angle by finding a common denominator: \(\frac{\pi}{2} = \frac{5\pi}{10}\) and \(\frac{2\pi}{5} = \frac{4\pi}{10}\), so the complementary angle is \(\frac{5\pi}{10} - \frac{4\pi}{10} = \frac{\pi}{10}\).
Express \(\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{5}\right)\) as the cosine of the complementary angle: \(\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{5}\right) = \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{10}\right)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identity

Cofunction identities relate trigonometric functions of complementary angles, where the sum of the angles is π/2 radians (90°). For example, sin(θ) = cos(π/2 - θ). This allows expressing one function in terms of the cofunction of its complementary angle.
Recommended video:
6:30
Cofunction Identities

Complementary Angles

Two angles are complementary if their sum equals π/2 radians (90°). Understanding this relationship is essential for applying cofunction identities, as it defines the angle substitution needed to rewrite trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
3:35
Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Radian Measure

Radian measure is a way to express angles based on the radius of a circle. Since the question uses radians (2π/5), familiarity with radian values and conversions is important to correctly identify complementary angles and apply cofunction identities.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°

889
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (-13π/12)

667
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π

792
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 15°

726
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 142° 14'

794
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

tan (-7π/12)

736
views