Sum and Difference Formulas for Tangent

The tangent of a sum or difference of angles can be expressed as tan(a ± b) = (tan a ± tan b) / (1 ∓ tan a tan b). This formula is useful for breaking down complex angles like 7π/12 into sums or differences of special angles (e.g., π/3 and π/4) whose tangent values are known exactly.