Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 22
Chapter 6, Problem 22

Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadrant where the angle \( \theta \) lies. Since \( 180^\circ < \theta < 270^\circ \), \( \theta \) is in the third quadrant, where sine is negative and cosine is also negative.
Recall the half-angle formula for cosine: \[ \cos\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right) = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 + \cos \theta}{2}} \]. We need to find \( \cos \theta \) first.
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \) to find \( \cos \theta \). Given \( \sin \theta = -\frac{4}{5} \), calculate \( \cos \theta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \theta} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{4}{5}\right)^2} \).
Determine the correct sign of \( \cos \theta \) based on the quadrant. Since \( \theta \) is in the third quadrant, \( \cos \theta \) is negative.
Substitute the value of \( \cos \theta \) into the half-angle formula and determine the sign of \( \cos \frac{\theta}{2} \) based on the quadrant where \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) lies. Since \( \theta \) is between 180° and 270°, \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) is between 90° and 135°, which is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Quadrant and Sign of Trigonometric Functions

The quadrant in which an angle lies determines the sign of its sine, cosine, and tangent values. For 180° < θ < 270°, θ is in the third quadrant where sine and cosine are both negative. This information is crucial for correctly determining the sign of trigonometric values when using identities.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Half-Angle Identities

Half-angle identities allow calculation of trigonometric functions of half an angle using the functions of the original angle. For cosine, the identity is cos(θ/2) = ±√[(1 + cos θ)/2]. The sign depends on the quadrant of θ/2, so understanding the angle's location is essential.
Recommended video:
05:06
Double Angle Identities

Using Pythagorean Identity to Find cos θ

Given sin θ, cos θ can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. By substituting the known sine value, cos θ is calculated as ±√(1 - sin²θ). The correct sign is chosen based on the quadrant of θ.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin (2π/5)

746
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π

804
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (- 5π/12)

684
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 15°

726
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 142° 14'

794
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

tan (-7π/12)

736
views