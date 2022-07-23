Substitute the value of \( \cos \theta \) into the half-angle formula and determine the sign of \( \cos \frac{\theta}{2} \) based on the quadrant where \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) lies. Since \( \theta \) is between 180° and 270°, \( \frac{\theta}{2} \) is between 90° and 135°, which is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative.