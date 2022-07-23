Textbook Question
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
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Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (- 5π/12)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 142° 14'
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan (-7π/12)