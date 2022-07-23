Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2y, given sec y = -5/3, sin y > 0
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2y, given sec y = -5/3, sin y > 0
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
4. cot x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3 , cos x = - 1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)