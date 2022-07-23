Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2y, given sec y = -5/3, sin y > 0
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2y, given sec y = -5/3, sin y > 0
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3 , cos x = - 1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
B, given cos 2B = 1/8 , 540° < 2B < 720°