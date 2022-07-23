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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE..6
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE..6

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____


II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean identity involving secant and tangent: \(\sec^2 x = 1 + \tan^2 x\).
Understand that this identity comes from dividing the fundamental identity \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\) by \(\cos^2 x\).
Rewrite the expression \(\sec^2 x\) in terms of tangent using the identity: \(\sec^2 x = 1 + \tan^2 x\).
Compare the given expression \(\sec^2 x\) with the options in Column II to find the one that matches \(1 + \tan^2 x\).
Select the expression from Column II that completes the identity as \(1 + \tan^2 x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identities relate the squares of sine, cosine, and secant functions. One key identity is 1 + tan²x = sec²x, which expresses sec²x in terms of tan²x. This identity is fundamental for transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Pythagorean Identities

Definition of Secant Function

Secant (sec x) is the reciprocal of cosine, defined as sec x = 1/cos x. Understanding this reciprocal relationship helps in manipulating expressions involving sec²x and connecting them to other trigonometric functions like cosine and tangent.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Trigonometric Function Squares

Squaring trigonometric functions, such as sec²x or tan²x, is common in identities and equations. Recognizing how these squares relate through identities allows for simplification and solving of trigonometric problems effectively.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
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