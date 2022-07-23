Determine the correct sign of \( \cos B \) by considering the quadrant of \( B \). Since \( 2B \) is between \( 540^\circ \) and \( 720^\circ \), \( B \) is between \( 270^\circ \) and \( 360^\circ \), which is the fourth quadrant where cosine is positive and sine is negative. Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 B = 1 - \cos^2 B \) to find \( \sin B \), taking the negative root for sine.