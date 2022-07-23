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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.46
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.46

Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the given expression clearly: \(\frac{\cos x \sin 2x}{1 + \cos 2x}\). This will help us analyze and graph it accurately.
Recall the double-angle identities: \(\sin 2x = 2 \sin x \cos x\) and \(\cos 2x = 2 \cos^2 x - 1\). Substitute these into the expression to rewrite it in terms of \(\sin x\) and \(\cos x\).
After substitution, simplify the numerator and denominator separately. For example, numerator becomes \(\cos x \cdot 2 \sin x \cos x = 2 \sin x \cos^2 x\), and denominator becomes \(1 + (2 \cos^2 x - 1) = 2 \cos^2 x\).
Now, simplify the entire fraction by dividing numerator and denominator: \(\frac{2 \sin x \cos^2 x}{2 \cos^2 x}\). Notice common factors that can be canceled out.
Once simplified, you will get a simpler trigonometric expression. This simplified form is your conjectured identity. To verify it algebraically, start from the original expression and use trigonometric identities step-by-step to reach the simplified form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. They allow simplification and transformation of expressions, such as double-angle formulas like sin 2x = 2 sin x cos x and cos 2x = cos² x - sin² x, which are essential for verifying conjectured identities algebraically.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing trigonometric functions helps visualize their behavior, periodicity, and relationships. By plotting expressions like (cos x sin 2x) / (1 + cos 2x), one can observe patterns or equivalences that suggest possible identities, providing an intuitive basis before algebraic verification.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Algebraic manipulation involves rewriting trigonometric expressions using identities and algebraic techniques such as factoring, expanding, and simplifying. This process is crucial to verify conjectures made from graphs by transforming complex expressions into simpler or equivalent forms.
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