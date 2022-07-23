Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin⁴ α - cos⁴ α )/(sin² α - cos² α) = 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin⁴ α - cos⁴ α )/(sin² α - cos² α) = 1
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
B, given cos 2B = 1/8 , 540° < 2B < 720°
Let csc x = -3. Find all possible values of (sin x + cos x)/sec x.