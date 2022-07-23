Textbook Question
Find sin θ.
cos θ = 5/6, θ in quadrant I
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Find sin θ.
cos θ = 5/6, θ in quadrant I
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3 , cos x = - 1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
B, given cos 2B = 1/8 , 540° < 2B < 720°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ
Let csc x = -3. Find all possible values of (sin x + cos x)/sec x.