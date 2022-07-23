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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.68
Chapter 6, Problem 5.68

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin⁴ α - cos⁴ α )/(sin² α - cos² α) = 1

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \sin^4 \alpha - \cos^4 \alpha \) is a difference of squares, which can be factored as \((\sin^2 \alpha - \cos^2 \alpha)(\sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha)\).
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1 \).
Substitute the identity into the factored expression: \((\sin^2 \alpha - \cos^2 \alpha)(1)\).
Notice that the denominator of the original expression is \( \sin^2 \alpha - \cos^2 \alpha \).
Cancel the common factor \( \sin^2 \alpha - \cos^2 \alpha \) from the numerator and the denominator, leaving \( 1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable within a certain domain. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying expressions in trigonometry.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a mathematical identity that states a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b). This concept is essential for factoring expressions involving squares, such as sin² α and cos² α. In the context of the given equation, recognizing this identity can simplify the verification process.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying rational expressions involves reducing fractions to their simplest form by canceling common factors. In trigonometry, this often requires applying identities and algebraic techniques. For the given equation, simplifying the left-hand side will help confirm whether it equals the right-hand side, which is a fundamental skill in solving trigonometric equations.
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Related Practice
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