Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
759
views
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If sin θ = ⅔, then -sin(-θ) = ________________.
Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)