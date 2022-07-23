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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 48
Chapter 6, Problem 48

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( \cos^2 2x - \sin^2 2x \) matches the form of the cosine double-angle identity, which states \( \cos 2\theta = \cos^2 \theta - \sin^2 \theta \).
Identify that in this problem, the angle \( \theta \) corresponds to \( 2x \), so the expression can be rewritten using the identity as \( \cos(2 \times 2x) \).
Simplify the angle inside the cosine function: \( 2 \times 2x = 4x \), so the expression becomes \( \cos 4x \).
Thus, the original expression \( \cos^2 2x - \sin^2 2x \) simplifies to \( \cos 4x \).
This shows how using trigonometric identities can transform expressions into simpler or more useful forms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. This fundamental relationship helps in simplifying trigonometric expressions by converting between sine and cosine terms.
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Pythagorean Identities

Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of 2x in terms of functions of x. For cosine, cos 2x = cos²x - sin²x, which is directly related to the given expression and aids in simplification.
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Double Angle Identities

Difference of Squares in Trigonometry

The expression cos² 2x - sin² 2x resembles a difference of squares, which can be factored or recognized as a double-angle identity. Understanding this pattern allows for rewriting the expression in a simpler form.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.

⅛ sin 29.5° cos 29.5°

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Textbook Question

Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

cos(90° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

cos(270° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

2 cos³ x - cos x = (cos² x - sin² x)/sec x

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Textbook Question

Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.


cos 3x

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