Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan (θ/2) = csc θ - cot θ
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x