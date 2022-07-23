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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 50
Chapter 6, Problem 50

Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)

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1
Recall the cosine sum identity: \(\cos(A + B) = \cos A \cos B - \sin A \sin B\).
Identify \(A = 270^\circ\) and \(B = \theta\) in the expression \(\cos(270^\circ + \theta)\).
Apply the identity: \(\cos(270^\circ + \theta) = \cos 270^\circ \cos \theta - \sin 270^\circ \sin \theta\).
Use known exact values: \(\cos 270^\circ = 0\) and \(\sin 270^\circ = -1\).
Substitute these values back into the expression to write it solely in terms of \(\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine of a Sum Identity

The cosine of a sum identity states that cos(A + B) = cos A cos B - sin A sin B. This formula allows you to express the cosine of the sum of two angles in terms of the cosines and sines of the individual angles, which is essential for rewriting expressions like cos(270° + θ).
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Special Angle Values

Special angles such as 0°, 90°, 180°, 270°, and 360° have known sine and cosine values. For example, cos 270° = 0 and sin 270° = -1. Using these values simplifies expressions involving these angles, enabling the reduction of cos(270° + θ) to a function involving only θ.
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Trigonometric Function Simplification

After applying identities and substituting known values, simplifying the resulting expression involves combining like terms and recognizing standard trigonometric functions. This step ensures the final expression is written solely in terms of θ, as required.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Simplify each expression. See Example 4.

cos² 2x - sin² 2x

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

cos(90° + θ)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Textbook Question

Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.


cos 3x

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