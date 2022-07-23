Textbook Question
Find sin θ.
cos θ = 5/6, θ in quadrant I
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Find sin θ.
cos θ = 5/6, θ in quadrant I
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ
Let csc x = -3. Find all possible values of (sin x + cos x)/sec x.
Find sinθ.
cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0