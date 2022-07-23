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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.16
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.16

Find sinθ.
cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the even-odd properties of trigonometric functions: since cosine is an even function, we have \(\cos(-\theta) = \cos(\theta)\). Therefore, \(\cos(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{6}\).
Identify the quadrant where \(\theta\) lies using the given condition \(\cot \theta < 0\). Since \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\), for \(\cot \theta\) to be negative, sine and cosine must have opposite signs.
Given that \(\cos \theta = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{6}\) is positive, and \(\cot \theta < 0\), it follows that \(\sin \theta\) must be negative. This places \(\theta\) in the fourth quadrant, where cosine is positive and sine is negative.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin \theta\): \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\). Substitute \(\cos \theta = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{6}\) and solve for \(\sin^2 \theta\).
Take the square root of \(\sin^2 \theta\) to find \(\sin \theta\). Since \(\sin \theta\) is negative in the fourth quadrant, choose the negative root to determine \(\sin \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Properties of Trigonometric Functions

Cosine is an even function, meaning cos(-θ) = cos(θ). This property allows us to replace cos(-θ) with cos(θ) when solving for θ, simplifying the problem by focusing on positive angle values.
Recommended video:
06:19
Even and Odd Identities

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant of the angle. Since cotangent is negative, θ lies in either the second or fourth quadrant, where sine and cosine have specific positive or negative values that help determine the correct angle.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Relationship Between Cotangent, Sine, and Cosine

Cotangent is the ratio of cosine to sine (cot θ = cos θ / sin θ). Knowing cot θ < 0 helps infer the signs of sine and cosine, which is essential to find the correct value of sin θ consistent with the given conditions.
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Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α

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Textbook Question

The half-angle identity

tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity

tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)

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Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of csc x.

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

cos² x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

4 tan² β + tan β - 3

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