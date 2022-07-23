Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ
Factor each trigonometric expression.
4 tan² β + tan β - 3