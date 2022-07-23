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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.50
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.50

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic trigonometric identities involving cotangent and cosecant. Specifically, remember that \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \) and \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \).
Express \( \cot x \) in terms of sine and cosine: \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \).
Since \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \), rewrite \( \sin x \) as \( \frac{1}{\csc x} \). Substitute this into the expression for \( \cot x \): \( \cot x = \cos x \times \csc x \).
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1 \) to express \( \cos x \) in terms of \( \sin x \), and then in terms of \( \csc x \). Since \( \cos^2 x = 1 - \sin^2 x \), take the square root to find \( \cos x = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 x} \).
Replace \( \sin x \) with \( \frac{1}{\csc x} \) in the expression for \( \cos x \), so \( \cos x = \sqrt{1 - \left( \frac{1}{\csc x} \right)^2} \). Finally, substitute this back into \( \cot x = \cos x \times \csc x \) to write \( \cot x \) entirely in terms of \( \csc x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

Reciprocal functions relate pairs of trigonometric functions such as sine and cosecant, cosine and secant, tangent and cotangent. Specifically, cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, and cosecant is the reciprocal of sine. Understanding these relationships allows rewriting one function in terms of another.
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Pythagorean Identity involving Cosecant

The Pythagorean identity states that 1 + cot²x = csc²x. This identity connects cotangent and cosecant, enabling expressions of cotangent in terms of cosecant. It is derived from the fundamental identity sin²x + cos²x = 1 by dividing through by sin²x.
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Pythagorean Identities

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Transforming trigonometric expressions often requires algebraic skills such as isolating variables, factoring, and taking square roots. To express cot x in terms of csc x, one must rearrange the Pythagorean identity and solve for cot x, considering domain restrictions and the sign of the function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α

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Textbook Question

The half-angle identity

tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity

tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

cos² x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

717
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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ

810
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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

4 tan² β + tan β - 3

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