Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Find sin θ.
cos θ = 5/6, θ in quadrant I
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ
Find sinθ.
cos (-θ) = (√3)/6, cot θ < 0