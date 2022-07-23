Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot α sin α
Find sinθ.
cot θ = -1/3, θ in quadrant IV
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² x(1 + cot x) + cos² x(1 - tan x) + cot² x = csc² x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)