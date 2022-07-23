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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.6.12
Chapter 6, Problem 5.6.12

Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°

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1
Recognize that 195° is not a standard angle, but it can be expressed in terms of an angle whose sine or cosine is known. Notice that 195° = 2 × 97.5°, so we can use the half-angle identity for sine by setting \( \theta = 195° \) and \( \frac{\theta}{2} = 97.5° \). However, since 97.5° is not a standard angle either, let's try to express 195° as \( 180° + 15° \) to use angle sum identities or consider the half-angle identity for \( 195° = 2 \times 97.5° \). Alternatively, use the half-angle identity with \( \theta = 390° \) because \( 195° = \frac{390°}{2} \).
Recall the half-angle identity for sine: \[ \sin\left(\frac{\alpha}{2}\right) = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos(\alpha)}{2}} \] Here, \( \alpha = 390° \) so that \( \sin(195°) = \sin\left(\frac{390°}{2}\right) \).
Determine the sign of \( \sin(195°) \). Since 195° is in the third quadrant (between 180° and 270°), and sine is negative in the third quadrant, the sign will be negative.
Calculate \( \cos(390°) \). Since 390° is coterminal with 30° (because 390° - 360° = 30°), \( \cos(390°) = \cos(30°) \). Use the known exact value \( \cos(30°) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
Substitute \( \cos(390°) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) into the half-angle formula and include the negative sign determined earlier: \[ \sin(195°) = - \sqrt{\frac{1 - \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}{2}} \] This expression represents the exact value of \( \sin(195°) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Identities

Half-angle identities express the sine, cosine, or tangent of half an angle in terms of the cosine of the original angle. For sine, the identity is sin(θ/2) = ±√[(1 - cos θ)/2]. The sign depends on the quadrant of θ/2. These identities help find exact trigonometric values for angles not commonly found on the unit circle.
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Double Angle Identities

Reference Angles and Quadrants

Understanding the quadrant in which an angle lies is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric values. Since 195° is in the third quadrant, and half of 195° is 97.5°, which lies in the second quadrant, sine is positive there. Reference angles help relate unfamiliar angles to known values for easier calculation.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Exact Values of Cosine for Special Angles

To use the half-angle identity, you need the exact value of cos(θ) for the original angle. For θ = 390° (since 195° = 390°/2), you simplify using periodicity (cos 390° = cos 30°). Knowing exact cosine values for special angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° is essential for precise calculations without a calculator.
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Example 1
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