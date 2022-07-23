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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.9
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.9

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the identity for tangent of a negative angle: \(\tan(-\theta) = -\tan(\theta)\).
Calculate \(\tan(\theta)\) using the given values of sine and cosine: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\).
Substitute the given values into the tangent formula: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{0.6}{0.8}\).
Apply the negative angle identity to find \(\tan(-\theta)\): \(\tan(-\theta) = -\frac{0.6}{0.8}\).
Simplify the fraction if needed to express the final answer in simplest form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. The primary ratios are sine (sin), cosine (cos), and tangent (tan), where tan θ = sin θ / cos θ. Understanding these ratios is essential for calculating one function from others.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Even-Odd Identities

Even-odd identities describe how trigonometric functions behave with negative angles. Cosine is an even function, so cos(-θ) = cos θ, while sine and tangent are odd functions, meaning sin(-θ) = -sin θ and tan(-θ) = -tan θ. These identities help evaluate functions at negative angles.
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Even and Odd Identities

Using Given Values to Find Tangent

Given values of sine and cosine allow direct calculation of tangent using tan θ = sin θ / cos θ. With sin θ = 0.6 and cos θ = 0.8, tan θ = 0.6 / 0.8 = 0.75. Applying the even-odd identity for tangent then gives tan(-θ) = -0.75.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
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Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

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Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

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Find sinθ.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

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