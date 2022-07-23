Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
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Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
Find sinθ.
cot θ = -1/3, θ in quadrant IV
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² x(1 + cot x) + cos² x(1 - tan x) + cot² x = csc² x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]