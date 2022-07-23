Textbook Question
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
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Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)