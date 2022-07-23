Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.34
Chapter 6, Problem 5.34

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot α sin α

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cotangent: \( \cot \alpha = \frac{\cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha} \).
Substitute the definition of \( \cot \alpha \) into the expression: \( \cot \alpha \sin \alpha = \frac{\cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha} \cdot \sin \alpha \).
Observe that the \( \sin \alpha \) in the numerator and denominator cancel each other out.
Simplify the expression to \( \cos \alpha \).
Conclude that the expression simplifies to a single trigonometric function: \( \cos \alpha \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, denoted as cot(α), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It can be expressed as cot(α) = cos(α) / sin(α). Understanding cotangent is essential for simplifying expressions involving trigonometric functions, particularly when combined with sine or cosine.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Sine Function

The sine function, sin(α), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle α to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is crucial for simplifying expressions that involve angles and is often used in conjunction with other trigonometric identities.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Fundamental trigonometric identities are equations that relate the various trigonometric functions to one another. These include identities such as sin²(α) + cos²(α) = 1 and the reciprocal identities. Utilizing these identities is key to simplifying trigonometric expressions effectively.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

sin 195°

1046
views
Textbook Question

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.

47
views
Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

1 - 1/sec² x

725
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α

830
views
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

sin (3π/4 - x)

616
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)

709
views