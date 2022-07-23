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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.60
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.60

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of cotangent and tangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\) and \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\).
Rewrite the given expression \(\cot^{2} \theta (1 + \tan^{2} \theta)\) by substituting these definitions: \(\left(\frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\right)^{2} \left(1 + \left(\frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\right)^{2}\right)\).
Simplify inside the parentheses first: \(1 + \left(\frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\right)^{2} = 1 + \frac{\sin^{2} \theta}{\cos^{2} \theta}\).
Combine the terms inside the parentheses over a common denominator: \(\frac{\cos^{2} \theta}{\cos^{2} \theta} + \frac{\sin^{2} \theta}{\cos^{2} \theta} = \frac{\cos^{2} \theta + \sin^{2} \theta}{\cos^{2} \theta}\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^{2} \theta + \cos^{2} \theta = 1\) to simplify the numerator, then multiply by the squared cotangent term and simplify the entire expression so that no quotients remain and all functions are in terms of \(\theta\) only.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Their Definitions

Understanding the basic trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, and cotangent—is essential. Tangent is defined as sine divided by cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ), and cotangent is its reciprocal (cot θ = cos θ / sin θ). Expressing all functions in terms of sine and cosine allows for easier manipulation and simplification.
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Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin² θ + cos² θ = 1. This fundamental relationship helps simplify expressions involving squares of trigonometric functions. For example, the identity 1 + tan² θ = sec² θ can be rewritten using sine and cosine to aid in simplification.
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Algebraic Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

After rewriting expressions in terms of sine and cosine, algebraic techniques such as factoring, combining like terms, and eliminating quotients are used to simplify the expression. The goal is to write the expression without fractions and only in terms of sine and cosine functions of θ.
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