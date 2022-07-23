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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.86
Chapter 6, Problem 5.86

Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² x(1 + cot x) + cos² x(1 - tan x) + cot² x = csc² x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\).
Express \(\cot x\) and \(\tan x\) in terms of \(\sin x\) and \(\cos x\): \(\cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\) and \(\tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\).
Substitute \(\cot x\) and \(\tan x\) into the equation: \(\sin^2 x(1 + \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}) + \cos^2 x(1 - \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}) + \cot^2 x\).
Simplify each term: \(\sin^2 x + \sin x \cos x + \cos^2 x - \sin x \cos x + \cot^2 x\).
Use the identity \(\cot^2 x = \csc^2 x - 1\) to simplify further and verify the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying expressions in trigonometry.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions in trigonometry relate the sine, cosine, and tangent functions to their reciprocals: cosecant (csc), secant (sec), and cotangent (cot). For example, csc x = 1/sin x and cot x = 1/tan x. Recognizing these relationships helps in transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle

Simplification Techniques

Simplification techniques involve manipulating trigonometric expressions using identities to make them easier to analyze or verify. This can include factoring, combining like terms, or substituting equivalent expressions. Mastery of these techniques is essential for proving that an equation is an identity.
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Example 6
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

sin θ sec θ

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)

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Textbook Question

Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.

sin 195°

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Textbook Question

Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.


If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

cot θ = -1/3, θ in quadrant IV

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]

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