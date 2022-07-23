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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.8
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.8

Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)

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1
Recall the definitions and properties of the trigonometric functions involved: \( \cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \) and \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \). Also, remember the even-odd properties: \( \cos(-\theta) = \cos \theta \) (even function) and \( \sin(-\theta) = -\sin \theta \) (odd function).
Rewrite \( \cot(-\theta) \) using the definition of cotangent and the odd-even properties: \( \cot(-\theta) = \frac{\cos(-\theta)}{\sin(-\theta)} = \frac{\cos \theta}{-\sin \theta} = -\frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \).
Rewrite \( \sec(-\theta) \) using the definition of secant and the even property of cosine: \( \sec(-\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(-\theta)} = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \).
Form the quotient \( \frac{\cot(-\theta)}{\sec(-\theta)} \) by substituting the expressions from steps 2 and 3: \( \frac{-\frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}}{\frac{1}{\cos \theta}} \).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately to eliminate the quotient: \( -\frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \times \frac{\cos \theta}{1} = -\frac{\cos^2 \theta}{\sin \theta} \). This expression is now in terms of \( \sin \theta \) and \( \cos \theta \) only, with no quotients involving other trigonometric functions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Trigonometric Functions

Understanding the parity of trigonometric functions is essential for simplifying expressions with negative angles. Sine is an odd function, meaning sin(-θ) = -sin(θ), while cosine is even, so cos(-θ) = cos(θ). Secant and cotangent inherit parity from cosine and sine respectively, affecting how negative angles are handled.
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Even and Odd Identities

Trigonometric Identities for Cotangent and Secant

Cotangent and secant can be expressed in terms of sine and cosine: cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ) and sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Rewriting these functions helps to convert the given expression into a form involving only sine and cosine, facilitating simplification without quotients.
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Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle

Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

After rewriting the expression in terms of sine and cosine, algebraic manipulation is used to eliminate quotients and combine terms. This involves multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately and applying fundamental identities to achieve a simplified expression solely in sin(θ) and cos(θ).
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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