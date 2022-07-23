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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 52c
Chapter 6, Problem 52c

Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

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Identify the given information: \( \sin s = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( s \) in quadrant I, and \( \sin t = -\frac{12}{13} \) with \( t \) in quadrant III.
Recall that in quadrant I, all trigonometric functions are positive, and in quadrant III, sine is negative while cosine is also negative.
Find \( \cos s \) using the Pythagorean identity: \( \cos s = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 s} = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2} \). Since \( s \) is in quadrant I, \( \cos s \) is positive.
Find \( \cos t \) similarly: \( \cos t = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 t} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{12}{13}\right)^2} \) because \( t \) is in quadrant III, where cosine is negative.
Use the cosine addition formula to find \( \cos(s + t) \): \[ \cos(s + t) = \cos s \cos t - \sin s \sin t \]. Then determine the sign of \( \cos(s + t) \) and \( \sin(s + t) \) to identify the quadrant of \( s + t \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrants and Sign of Trigonometric Functions

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each determining the sign of sine, cosine, and tangent functions. In quadrant I, all trigonometric functions are positive, while in quadrant III, sine and cosine are negative but tangent is positive. Knowing the quadrant helps identify the sign of angles and their trigonometric values.
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Quadratic Formula

Using Sine Values to Determine Cosine and Other Functions

Given sine values and the quadrant, the Pythagorean identity (sin²θ + cos²θ = 1) allows calculation of cosine values. The sign of cosine depends on the quadrant, which is essential for finding sums or differences of angles using trigonometric identities.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Sum of Angles and Quadrant Determination

To find the quadrant of s + t, use angle sum identities or analyze the signs of sine and cosine of s and t. The sum's quadrant depends on the combined signs of sine and cosine of s + t, which can be deduced from individual values and their quadrants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

787
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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x

830
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.

sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III

933
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Textbook Question

Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).

sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV

905
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.

cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I

873
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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B

727
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